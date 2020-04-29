Friday-night ‘Online Kitchen Party’ to feature Surrey’s Pat Chessell

Surrey musician Pat Chessell will play an “Online Kitchen Party” this Friday night, May 1.

The family-friendly performance begins at 7 p.m. on Surrey Civic Theatres’ Facebook page, featuring Chessell’s Celtic-influenced folk rock.

The event is part of a series of online performances created to help people staying home to connect with the arts, according to an event advisory from Surrey Civic Theatres.

Event organizers say Chessell will play a range of upbeat originals and cover songs “sure to get everyone off the couch and dancing around the kitchen — or living room, the choice of where to host the ‘kitchen party’ is up to the audience!”

The kitchen is where the best parties end up, right?

“Back in the day, especially during cold Canadian winters on the East Coast, the kitchen also used to be the warmest room, and families would crowd around a table laid with snacks and swap stories while music played in the background,” the event advisory notes.

“The kitchen party is a proud Maritime tradition, but you don’t have to be from the East Coast to throw a legendary kitchen party. Now with the help of Pat Chessell, even folk on the West Coast will be able to throw the ultimate bash. A kitchen party is truly a family affair, so in the spirit of traditional, Surrey Civic Theatres’ Online Kitchen Party can be enjoyed by everyone in the home.”

• RELATED STORY: New song but no gigs on St. Patrick’s Day for Surrey’s Pat Chessell.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader