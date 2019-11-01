Friday night dancing at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre

It’s time to get your dancing shoes on and make your way to the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre dance floor.

Local band Glory Days bring their range of music to Penticton tonight, starting at 7:30 p.m. From songs by the Eagles to Bryan Adams to One Direction and Elvis, and dance music in the styles from the waltz to polka, there will be music certain to get you moving.

Refreshments and a bar will also be available during the night. Tickets for Dance Nite are $8, and $7 for members of the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society. The centre is located at 2965 S Main St.

