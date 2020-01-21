‘Free Your Voice’ at free vocal workshop in Surrey

In a free workshop, Heidi McCurdy will “Free Your Voice” on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

That evening, the South Surrey-based musician will lead the vocal performance class at Roland Canada’s Inspiration Centre, located next to King George SkyTrain station in Surrey, from 7 to 10 p.m.

“In this highly experiential workshop, you will learn warm-ups to empower your voice, practice mic technique, and explore your unique expression,” says a post at eventbrite.ca, where people can register for the event. “Bring a song to share or simply sing with the group. Suitable for all levels.”

McCurdy has toured Canada and Europe, and her award-winning songs have been featured on national TV and radio. “As a holistic voice coach, she has helped hundreds of singers of all ages to free their authentic voice and experience the power of music in their own lives,” says a bio. “She has extensive knowledge and training in vocal pedagogy and improvisation, as well as applications of sound for healing and wellness. She specializes in a playful and holistic approach to singing and creative self-expression.”

The Roland Inspiration Centre is at #204-9900 King George Blvd., Surrey. McCurdy’s workshop is presented by FUSIONpresents and Surrey Music City Centre.

Meantime, the McCurdy-led Soul of the World choir seeks voices for its Winter 2020 session, for “uplifting, contemplative songs and chants from around the world in a relaxed atmosphere,” 7 p.m. Thursdays at Alexandra Neighbourhood House, at Crescent Beach. All levels are welcome, no auditions required. More details are posted to heidimccurdy.com.

