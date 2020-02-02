Free ticket alert! Ticket giveaway for ECHO Players’ Secret Garden

Four sets of tickets are up for grabs during the February production

Captain Hook and Peter Pan (played by Daniel Sailland and Ashlee Sales) clash in an epic duel during this ECHO Players production of Peter Pan in 2018 shows. The NEWS has tickets available for the next ECHO Players show, The Secret Garden, which opens Feb. 13. (News file photo)

Four sets of tickets to the ECHO Players’ production of The Secret Garden are up for grabs for lucky theatre-lovers in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

The NEWS has two tickets each for the evenings of Thursday, Feb. 13; Thursday, Feb. 20; Wednesday, Feb. 26; and Friday, Feb. 28. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

To enter, email emily.vance@pqbnews.com stating your name, phone number, the community you live in, and which night you would prefer.

Entries will be drawn at random and winners will be contacted via phone or email.

Winners can pick up their tickets at the front desk of the Parksville Qualicum Beach News, located at 1209 Island Highway East in Parksville.

Shows take place at the Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach, 110 Second Ave West. The play is a musical adaptation of the popular book by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

For more information about the show, visit www.echoplayers.ca.

–NEWS Staff

