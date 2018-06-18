Free summer concert series kicks off at Willoughby Amphitheatre

After a successful launch last year, the Township of Langley is once again hosting free concerts at the Willoughby Amphitheatre this summer. Submitted photo

Following the success of last year’s Canada 150 Summer Concert Series, the Township of Langley is presenting a 2018 Summer Festival Series.

During the months of July and August, a different act will be featured one evening each week at the amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, a unique outdoor stage with tiered grass seating, located in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre.

All performances are free and begin at 7 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, and all ages are welcome to the family-friendly presentations.

“Last year’s inaugural concert series was such an overwhelming success that it is back by popular demand,” said Peter Tulumello, Township of Langley director of arts, culture, and community initiatives.

“What better way to spend the summer than being outdoors in the company of family and friends, and enjoying a great mix of entertainment provided by a variety of gifted singers, musicians, and performers?”

“There is so much talent here in Langley and from the surrounding region, that a festival series is an excellent opportunity to showcase it,” added Peter Luongo, the Festival’s co-organizer and a proponent for arts and culture in the community.

“This year’s lineup includes a diverse mix of musical genres, along with a night of improv comedy, and promises to be highly entertaining. It is the perfect way to celebrate summer and utilize this wonderful new facility.”

The Series also includes a bonus concert to be held in conjunction with the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m., when acoustic gypsy-jazz ensemble Van Django takes the stage at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 5 | Jimmy D. Lane

Jimmy D. Lane, son of legendary bluesman Jimmy Rogers, and band members Gerry Berg (bass) and John McCreath (drums) will perform a night of hot rockin’ blues. In his career, Lane — who was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2013 — has worked with Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, Jim Keltner, Keith Richards, B.B. King, Van Morrison, Double Trouble and many others.

Thursday, July 12 | Maya Rae

At only 16-years-old, jazz singer Maya Rae has been described as a musical prodigy. Her debut album, Sapphire Birds, was released in 2017, and shows her talent among many genres, including jazz, folk, soul, blues and pop.

Wednesday, July 18 | Noreum Machi

World-renowned Korean percussion/instrumental band Noreum Machi brings together traditional singing and enchanting powerful percussion. The group specializes in Samul-nori percussion, played with traditional instruments Jang-gu, Buk, Jing and Kkwaenggwari.

Thursday, July 26 | The Kwerks

Langley’s own The Kwerks, made up of husband and wife team Ryan and Laura Koch, will be playing some fresh and snappy songs intermingled with cheeky stories of their lives as a married couple with three kids and a dog. Since forming in 2015, the duo has expanded into a six-person band, released two EPs and an album, Bigger Badder Dreams.

Thursday, August 2 | Her Brothers

Aldergrove alternative rock band Her Brothers was the only band to ever win the Langley Has Talent competitions. Featuring brothers Gabe, Josh, and Levi Penner, along with their dad Jonathon, Her Brothers write and perform songs about love, life, and the way people relate to each other.

Thursday, August 9 | Coco Jafro

Vancouver-based funk/soul/jazz/afrobeat band Coco Jafro has created a unique sound that captures the pulse, energy and vibrancy of world music. The band’s upcoming full-length debut album, Forces Of Nature, is a melting pot of inspiration that blends everything from North African traditional music to Afro-Latin funk fused with throwback ’60s rhythms.

Thursday, August 16 | Flint & Feather

Flint & Feather are a free-spirited husband and wife duo who are passionate about connecting with people through folk/roots music, stories and laughter. Based in Calgary, Alta., band members Joal and Lauren Kamps blend storytelling with songwriting to create charming ‘Rocky Mountain Folk-Pop’ songs inspired by Canadian history, rocky mountain folklore and their own personal journeys.

Thursday, August 23 | Vancouver TheatreSports

Founded in 1980, Vancouver TheatreSports League is an improv comedy company that produces daring, innovative comedy. Their shows feature a style that is a fusion of theatrical comedy with professional sports.

Thursday, August 30 | Tiller’s Folly

Celtic roots band Tiller’s Folly is an award winning ensemble that shares self-penned, historically-based songs, with a progressive roots sound. The band launched as the Celtic Thunder show at the PNE in 1997 with six musicians and eight Irish dancers. Today, band members have transitioned to a more acoustic roots sound, and have written and recorded many songs about B.C.’s history.

