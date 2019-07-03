Musician Blake Havard on Central City’s Noontime Notes stage a few years ago. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Free ‘Noontime Notes’ concerts return to Central City Plaza in Surrey

Dan Hare kicks off the 24-performance summer series on July 9

Free concerts return to Central City this summer in the form of the Noontime Notes series on the shopping mall’s outdoor plaza.

In all, 24 performances are planned at lunchtime every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting July 9 with Dan Hare and concluding Aug. 29 with Damien Marshall & Geoff Robertson.

The featured-artist list also includes Van Django, Rio Sambya, John Gilliat, Taylor James, Bruce Coughlan, Pat Chessell, Whisky Minstrels, New Shackletons and Emily Taylor Adams, among others, offering a wide variety of music – pop, country, jazz, soul, flamenco, rockabilly and more.

A detailed calendar of dates and performers is posted at centralcity.ca.

Noontime Notes concerts are performed at a temporary PARKit” area on the plaza. “A joint partnership of the City of Surrey and Central City, PARKit is a modern gathering place for the community to meet, relax, play giant board games, and enjoy occasional programmed entertainment and events,” explains a post on Central City’s website.

