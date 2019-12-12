Free concert by funky folk band The Kwerks at Tractorgrease in Chilliwack

A solid mix of folk-pop, bluegrass and a little rock is what makes up The Kwerks' sound

The Kwerks will be having a free concert at Tractorgrease Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. (Submitted)

If you’ve never stepped foot into Tractorgrease Cafe to experience one of their intimate concerts, now’s your chance.

This Saturday, funky folk band The Kwerks is offering people a chance to see them perform for free.

“This is a rare occurrence at the venue, and a great opportunity for people who haven’t been there to check it out,” said band member Laura Koch.

The Kwerks are married couple Laura and Ryan Koch. Over the years, they added “a gaggle of quirky misfits into the mix” to create a six-person, toe-tapping, energy-packed band.

“If the Barenaked Ladies were a married couple, they’d be The Kwerks,” said Jeff Bonner, owner of Tractorgrease.

The Kwerks just released a new single and music video that has made quite a splash. The song, Find Your Loud, will be included in Saturday’s show. They’ll also be bringing some Christmassy tunes to the stage.

The all-ages concert is free, but people do need to reserve their seats by calling 604-858-3814.

The Kwerks’ release of two EPs, a commercial deal with Dominion Lending Centres, and a music award nomination all landed in their laps in their first year (2015). They placed in the top 10 in CBC’s Searchlight competition in 2018. They’ve scooped up two more award nominations, received an Excellence in Performance by a Female Artist music award, and released their album, Bigger Badder Dreams in March 2018.

A solid mix of folk-pop, bluegrass and a little rock is what makes up The Kwerks’ sound, and their message is simple: live life, say yes, and be a little crazy.

The Kwerks perform live at Tractorgrease Cafe (48710 Chilliwack Lake Rd.) on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

