Free community activities return to Kelowna’s parks

Two popular events are coming back to Kelowna this summer.

Dancing in the park is a weekly dance class hosted in Stewart Park. Each week, participants of all ages and experience levels are invited to explore a different style of dance, including Zumba, hip hop and country. Following the 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. class, there will be a sunset yoga class. While dancing in the park will run every Thursday for the rest of the summer, yoga classes will only be offered between July 21 and August 21.

Park & Play is also making a comeback on July 19. For the rest of the summer, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weeknights, Park & Play will hit neighbourhood parks across Kelowna, with games and activities for all ages.

As a part of the Meet Me on Bernard initiative, park and play will be setting up activities on Bernard Avenue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.

To see the Park & Play schedule or to learn more about activities offered by the city visit, kelowna.ca/calendar.

