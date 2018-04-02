Fraser Valley Watermedia Society hosts spring show

Wide range of new watermedia paintings by local artists will be on display May 2 to 17

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society’s annual spring art show takes place May 2 to 17 at Clearbrook Library, 32320 George Ferguson Way in Abbotsford.

The show — which will be open to the public during library hours — features a wide range of new watermedia paintings by local artists.

The featured artists for this show are Irene Enns, winner of Artists’ Choice Award 2017; Linda Archambault, winner of the Award of Excellence 2017; and Laurie Thomasson, winner of the People’s Choice Award 2017.

An artists’ reception will take place Thursday, May 3 from 7 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, May 17, a free draw for an original painting will take place at 3 p.m.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society welcomes new members to join. Members of the society meet weekly. For more information regarding the show or membership, call Carol Portree at 604-850-9694, or visit www.fvwatermediasociety.com.

