Fraser Valley Watermedia Society hosts annual art show

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds its annual spring art show from May 2 to 17 at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way).
The show features a wide range of new paintings by local artists.
The show will be open to the public during library hours, with the official show opening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2.
The artists will be present at an artists’ reception on Thursday, May 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Featured artists for the show are Irene Enns, winner of the 2017 Artists’ Choice Award; Linda Archambault, winner of the 2017 Award of Excellence; and Laurie Thomasson, winner of the 2017 People’s Choice Award.
A free draw for an original painting takes place Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m.
The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society welcomes new members. The group meets weekly.
Call Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 for more information regarding the show or membership or visit fvwatermediasociety.com.