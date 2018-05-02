Fraser Valley Watermedia Society hosts annual art show

Event opens on Wednesday, May 2 at Clearbrook Library

A whimsical acrylic painting titled Thrice Coon Chowder by artist Nan Newman attracts youthful attention during the Fraser Valley Watermedia Society’s annual spring art show last year. The show returns again on May 2. (File photo)

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds its annual spring art show from May 2 to 17 at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way).

The show features a wide range of new paintings by local artists.

The show will be open to the public during library hours, with the official show opening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2.

The artists will be present at an artists’ reception on Thursday, May 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Featured artists for the show are Irene Enns, winner of the 2017 Artists’ Choice Award; Linda Archambault, winner of the 2017 Award of Excellence; and Laurie Thomasson, winner of the 2017 People’s Choice Award.

A free draw for an original painting takes place Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society welcomes new members. The group meets weekly.

Call Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 for more information regarding the show or membership or visit fvwatermediasociety.com.