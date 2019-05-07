Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds annual spring art show

Event in Abbotsford opens May 10 at Clearbrook Library

Artist Nan Newman displays her painting “Jersey Girl, Custard,” which will be the prize in a raffle as part of the Fraser Watermedia Society’s spring art show. (Submitted photo)

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds its annual spring art show from May 10 to 18 at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way).

The show features a wide range of new paintings by local artists.

The show will be open to the public during library hours, with the official show opening at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

The artists will be present at an artists’ reception on Sunday, May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Featured artists for the show are Tamara Plecas, winner of both the Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards in 2017, and Wendy Worrall, winner of the 2017 Award of Excellence.

The show also features art by a founding member, Gwen Gregorig, who celebrates her 100th birthday this year.

A free draw for an original painting – “Jersey Girl, Custard” by Nan Newman – takes place May 21.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society welcomes new members. The group meets weekly.

Call Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 for more information regarding the show or membership or visit fvwatermediasociety.com.