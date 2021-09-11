Fraser Valley Symphony seeks new musicians

The Fraser Valley Symphony is now seeking new musicians for its 2021-22 season.

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) celebrating its 38th season in 2021-22 and they welcome new members to join.

The FVS draws from musicians throughout the region, who rehearse under symphony musical director Lindsay Mellor. They are currently seeking musicians for the following sections: strings, trumpet, trombone, percussion and harp.

Interested musicians must be able to commit to Monday evening rehearsals, from September to early June, and they should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

For information, call Dorla Eason at 604-534-7573 or visit fraservalleysymphony.org. The FVS can also be reached via email at info@fraservalleysymphony.org.

