Fraser Valley Symphony presents Sea Pictures

Mezzo-soprano Melanie Adams is the featured soloist in the first concert of the season for the Fraser Valley Symphony on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its first concert of the season, Sea Pictures, featuring guest mezzo-soprano soloist Melanie Adams on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The orchestra will play Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, and rounding out the program will be two other compositions by Elgar: the Enigma Variations and Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5.

Adams is a prominent member of Vancouver’s music community. She has collaborated with many musical and theatrical organizations, including the Erato Ensemble, the Pacific Baroque Orchestra, the Vancouver Island Symphony, Redshift Musical Society, and the Health Arts Society of BC.

Adams is also well-known as a long-time member of Vancouver’s musica intima, with whom she has toured extensively in Canada and the U.S., as well as in Europe. Since January 2012, she has also been a soloist and section leader with the Vancouver Cantata Singers.

Teaching is also an important facet of Adams’s career, and she owns and operates an active and thriving studio from her New Westminster home.

Celebrating its 36th year, the Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the region.

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors/students, and $6 for kids 12 and under.

They are available at King’s Music in Abbotsford, The Pantry Natural Foods in Mission, online at fraservalleysymhony.org or at the door, if available.