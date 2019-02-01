Haydn and Beethoven on the program for Abbotsford concert on Feb. 3

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents Favourites in February on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its winter concert of the 2018-2019 season on Sunday, Feb. 3 with Favourites in February.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

This all-orchestral concert will feature works by two giants of the classical era, Franz Joseph Haydn and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Haydn’s 101st Symphony in D Major is known as the “Clock” Symphony because of the steady pendulum-like rhythm, resembling the ticking of a grandfather clock, in the second movement.

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in C Minor is undoubtedly one of the most famous pieces in the symphonic repertoire.

Sometimes known as the Fate Symphony, it is known for its dramatic four-note opening theme in the first movement.

Favourites in February replaces the previously announced I’ve Got Rhythm concert for this date.

Patrons holding season tickets should note that all tickets for the Feb. 3 concert will be honoured at the door, despite the concert change.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for kids (12 and under). They are available at King’s Music in Abbotsford, The Pantry Natural Foods in Mission and online at fraservalleysymphony.org.

Tickets are also sold at the door, if available.

Founded in 1984, the FVS is composed of musicians from Abbotsford and surrounding communities and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region.

Lindsay Mellor is the conductor/music director.

RELATED: Valley Symphony seeking new musicians