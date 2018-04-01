The Fraser Valley Symphony performs in concert on Sunday, April 8 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Fraser Valley Symphony performs works from classical era

Concert on April 8 in Abbotsford features trumpet soloist Daeyong Ra

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its spring concert on Sunday, April 8 featuring the works of composers from the classical era.

Featured soloist is trumpeter Daeyong Ra, who will perform both the Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto and the J. Haydn Trumpet Concerto.

The concert was initially slated to feature trumpet soloist Dr. Ed Lewis, but Ra has stepped in due to Lewis’ untimely illness.

Ra is a busy freelance trumpet performer, trumpet instructor and clinician.

He is currently principal trumpet with the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and also performs with other regional orchestras, including the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, Vancouver Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Canada West Chamber Orchestra, Vancouver Chamber Orchestra, Prince George Symphony, and the North Shore Sinfonia, to name a few.

Ra studied music at Douglas College and won the Len Whiteley Scholarship for best brass performer.

Ra received his bachelor of music from UBC in 1994 and earned his master of music degree in trumpet performance at McGill University in 1997.

Ra has also attended the Domaine Forget Music Academy and studied with the late great Vincent Cichowicz.

Rounding out the concert will be two works by Beethoven – the Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 1 in C Major.

The Fraser Valley Symphony, now in its 34th season, is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region. Lindsay Mellor is conductor.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $5 for children 12 years and under.

They are available online at fraservalleysymphony.org or in person at King’s Music, Tourism Abbotsford Visitor Centre, and The Pantry Natural Foods (Mission). Tickets are also sold at the door, if available.

Previous story
VIDEO: Little Shop of Horrors gives Langley students a taste of show biz

Just Posted

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

 

New ATV rules could prove costly for some riders

  • 11 hours ago

 

Fraser Valley Symphony performs works from classical era

  • 11 hours ago

 

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

 

Most Read

  • Fraser Valley Symphony performs works from classical era

    Concert on April 8 in Abbotsford features trumpet soloist Daeyong Ra