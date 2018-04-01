Fraser Valley Symphony performs works from classical era

The Fraser Valley Symphony performs in concert on Sunday, April 8 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its spring concert on Sunday, April 8 featuring the works of composers from the classical era.

Featured soloist is trumpeter Daeyong Ra, who will perform both the Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto and the J. Haydn Trumpet Concerto.

The concert was initially slated to feature trumpet soloist Dr. Ed Lewis, but Ra has stepped in due to Lewis’ untimely illness.

Ra is a busy freelance trumpet performer, trumpet instructor and clinician.

He is currently principal trumpet with the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and also performs with other regional orchestras, including the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, Vancouver Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Canada West Chamber Orchestra, Vancouver Chamber Orchestra, Prince George Symphony, and the North Shore Sinfonia, to name a few.

Ra studied music at Douglas College and won the Len Whiteley Scholarship for best brass performer.

Ra received his bachelor of music from UBC in 1994 and earned his master of music degree in trumpet performance at McGill University in 1997.

Ra has also attended the Domaine Forget Music Academy and studied with the late great Vincent Cichowicz.

Rounding out the concert will be two works by Beethoven – the Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 1 in C Major.

The Fraser Valley Symphony, now in its 34th season, is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region. Lindsay Mellor is conductor.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $5 for children 12 years and under.

They are available online at fraservalleysymphony.org or in person at King’s Music, Tourism Abbotsford Visitor Centre, and The Pantry Natural Foods (Mission). Tickets are also sold at the door, if available.