Fraser Valley Symphony hosts 35th season finale

Pianist Mark Anderson is the featured guest at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of its 35th season on Sunday, June 2. (Submitted photo)

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) presents the grand finale concert of its 35th anniversary season on Sunday, June 2.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The concert brings together works of great intensity and passion.

Internationally acclaimed recording artist Mark Anderson returns to the FVS stage to perform a hidden gem – the beautiful and technically dazzling Piano Concerto No. 1 by Carl Reinecke.

Embracing this work are Schubert’s tempestuous overture to Des Teufels Lustschloss and the ever-popular dramatic and lyrical melodies of his Symphony No. 8, The Unfinished.

Anderson’s recordings and performances as recitalist, soloist and chamber musician have met with wide critical acclaim.

In recital, he has appeared in concert venues throughout Europe and the United States.

Anderson, a Steinway artist, records exclusively with Nimbus Records and has released recordings of works by Liszt, Schumann, Brahms and Dohnanyi, Copland and Gershwin, Mussorgsky and Stravinsky.

He teaches at the University of British Columbia School of Music and performs with his piano-duo/duet and life partner Canadian pianist Michelle Mares.

Founded in 1984, the FVS is composed of musicians from Abbotsford and surrounding communities and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley. Lindsay Mellor is the conductor/music director.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $5 for children 12 years old and under.

They are available at King’s Music in Abbotsford, The Pantry Natural Foods in Mission and online at fraservalleysymphony.org.

Tickets are also sold at the door, if available.