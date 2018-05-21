Fraser Valley Symphony ends 34th season

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its final concert of the season, “Romantic Rendezvous” on Sunday, June 3 featuring pianist Michelle Mares playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “The Emperor”.

A native of Vancouver, Mares began her musical studies at the age of four, and as a student of the Suzuki Piano Method, she amassed a great deal of performing experience as a child prodigy. Mares has led an active performing career in both Canada and Europe spanning the entire repertoire as a soloist and chamber musician. She has performed with virtually every major orchestra in Canada and her performances have enjoyed national and international radio broadcast.

She is currently on the piano faculty at the University of Victoria and at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Rounding out the program will be the Suite Pastorale by Chabrier, a charming combination of four short French songs and Rossini’s ever popular favourite, The Barber of Seville Overture.

The Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region. Lindsay Mellor is conductor/music director.

This concert is at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors & students and $5 children (12 years and under). Purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment: available at King’s Music, Tourism Abbotsford Visitor Centre (Abbotsford), the Pantry Natural Foods (Mission) and on-line through website http://www.fraservalleysymphony.org. Tickets also sold at the door, if available.