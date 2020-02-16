Fraser Valley Stage presents Mamma Mia!

Production comes to Abbotsford Arts Centre from Feb. 19-29

Sophie (Samantha Silver) confronts three men from her mother’s past (from left), Harry (Derek Bright) Bill (Dann Wilhelm) and Sam (Andy Rolleman) in the Fraser Valley Stage production of Mamma Mia! (Photo by Robert Kenney)

Jean Konda-Witte

Special to The News

A mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle … what could possibly go wrong?

Fraser Valley Stage (FVS) presents its production of Mamma Mia! – a story of love, friendship and identity told through the music of ABBA – starting on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“It’s a toe-tapping jukebox musical with many familiar songs,” says director Sharla Sauder, a veteran of FVS. “Mamma Mia! had a 14-year run on Broadway. There’s a reason for that.”

The large cast of actors is from all over the Lower Mainland, and features some well-known FVS members as well as some newcomers.

“There is such strong talent. (We) couldn’t believe our luck, finding such a talented, enthusiastic group of people,” Sauder said. “People who sing and dance and act are so hard to come by.”

Debbie Calicetto, founder of Can Dance Studio in Mission, has choreographed musical numbers for over 30 years in the Fraser Valley.

“In this year’s production of Mamma Mia! we have taken the choreography to some new heights – glam disco, fun beach scenes and ABBA tunes that will have you dancing along as you sing in your seats,” she said.

“Over 20 dancers fill the stage with musical numbers that will keep you smiling from beginning to end.”

Set on a Greek island, ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

New this year to FVS are Samantha Silver, who plays bride-to-be Sophie, and Dianna Fast as her mom Donna.

“Audiences are going to be amazed, truly,” says Fast. “The talent is very high-caliber – it’s practically professional, only we are all volunteers. What a great group to be a part of.”

The three dads who arrive on scene just in time for the big day are Andy Rolleman (Sam), Dann Wilhelm (Bill) and Derek Barnett (Harry).

Groom-to-be Sky is played by Alistair Hart. Other prominent cast members include: Kelly Shackleford, Brittany Kliewer, Stephanie Anderson, Leina DeBoer, Damon Jang and Brady Moore in addition to a large chorus.

The show runs from Feb. 19 to 29 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Show times are 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students under 18. All tickets on opening night are $20.

They are available online at fraservalleystage.com or at Prospera Credit Union (West Oaks). Call 604-302-1235 for information.

