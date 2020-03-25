Fraser Valley Regional Library to host online dance party this Friday

All branches have been closed to the public since Monday, March 16, to help curve COVID-19 spread

Stay apart, keep connected, have fun.

That’s the message Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) wants to share to it’s members and users who can no longer physically come to the 25 branches, which have been closed for more than a week to reduce COVID-19 spreading.

While day programs and special library events cannot commence for the near future, online programming can absolutely continue, and, even expand – which is exactly what FVRL is stepping up to do.

People are encouraged to tune in, turn up the volume, and join the library for a Facebook Live digital dance party featuring DJ Jovie J on Friday, March 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Physical locations are closed to support social distancing, but online the library is still very much open, said Heather Scoular, Director of Customer Experience at FVRL.

“The library is more than just an essential resource for reading and learning, we are also a place for social connection. Beyond expanding our robust collection of digital content, we now plan to host live interactive library programs on our social channels. We are kicking off this initiative with a fun Facebook Live digital dance party.”

During the online party, FVRL will announce a new playground experience and have some giveaways.

DJ Jovie J, the party’s music provider, has been playing for more than 25 years and performed more than 1,250 events.

He has performed for the Toronto Raptors and at the Las Vegas Hakkasan Nightclub – home to world famous DJs such as Calvin Harris, Tiesto and Steve Aoki.

The community is invited to connect with at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay and dance while everyone stays apart.

All ages are welcome to join in on the party.

FVRL’s digital content is additionally available online 24/7 – free with an FVRL card to the residents of member municipalities.

People can visit the Digital Content tab at www.fvrl.ca to access eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, video streaming and eLearning.

