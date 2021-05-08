Fraser Valley country singer Kassandra Clack a finalist in national talent search

Kassandra Clack of Abbotsford has been named one of 18 finalists in the Jim Beam Virtual National Talent Search, taking place in June.

A country singer-songwriter who grew up in Abbotsford and now lives in Maple Ridge is among 18 finalists in a national talent search.

Kassandra Clack has made it to the final stage of Canada Music Week’s Jim Beam 2021 Talent Search. Webisodes featuring the finalists will be airing in June.

Clack’s latest release, Buy My Own Beer, has recently been added to SiriusXM after gaining Canada-wide and international radio play with her first two singles, Are You with Me? and Stolen.

Clack’s biography on her website states: “A fierce and determined young woman looking for love, Kassandra moves iwth the kind of self-empowered independence only found in the soul of a fighter … Ms. Clack writes and performs songs as unique as her personal story …”

Clack has previously performed locally at Canada Day celebrations, the Mill Lake Cruise-In and the Gift of Love Gala for Canuck Place.

The Jim Beam talent search began last fall, when independent artists from across Canada were invited to submit up to three songs and an introductory video.

Clack received a phone call about two weeks later, saying she had been selected as a finalist. She then later filmed a live studio video of her song Buy My Own Beer, which will be the one featured in her webisode.

The 18 finalists’ webisodes will be streamed June 14 to 30 via Indies.ca, where the public can vote on their favourite artists in each province.

Each webisode will focus on one province and feature three finalists, as well as feedback commentary from three Canadian industry mentors. Participating provinces are B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

One grand prize winner will be selected, with the opportunity to perform live on stage at the 2022 Canadian Independent Music Awards (aka Indie Awards) in Toronto, along with other prizes.

