Fraser Valley Comedy Festival runs from Langley to Hope

Debra DiGiovanni is among the comedians featured in the All-Stars in Abby show on Oct. 26 that is part of the inaugural Fraser Valley Comedy Festival, starting Oct. 17.

The inaugural Fraser Valley Comedy Festival runs from Oct. 17 to 27 with a series of shows in communities from Langley to Hope.

One of the festival highlights is the All-Stars in Abby show on Friday, Oct. 26 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, starting at 8 p.m.

That show will feature the first-ever appearances in the city by Debra DiGiovanni (three-time winner as Best Female Stand-Up at the Canadian Comedy Awards, Last Comic Standing), Pete Zedlacher (Best Male Stand-Up, winner of SiriusXM Canada’s Top Comic), and Kristeen Von Hagen (two-time Best Female Stand-Up, Match Game).

Also making his Abbotsford debut is Ivan Decker, who, in the time since being booked for the festival, made his first U.S. TV appearance on Conan, became the first comic in 34 years to win the Juno Award for Best Comedy Album, and became one of the first Canadians to tape his own Netflix special.

Rounding out the lineup is Toronto-based Abbotsford native Sunee Dhaliwal (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, The Debaters).

The Fraser Valley Comedy Festival is the second largest stand-up comedy festival in the province, after Just for Laughs Northwest.

Performances take place in Langley, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope, culminating in the Closing Night Gala on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Visit fraservalleycomedyfestival.com for more information and tickets.

