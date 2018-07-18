Fraser Valley Blues Society hosts International Blues Challenge

Noah Poirier (left) of Mission and the Blue Hearts (Hank and Mark) will duke it out this Sunday in the solo/duo category of the International Blues Challenge, hosted by the Fraser Valley Blues Society.

The Abbotsford-based Fraser Valley Blues Society holds its International Blues Challenge (IBC) on Sunday, July 22 during Aldergrove Fair Days.

The challenge runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the main stage at Aldergrove Athletic Park and the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29 Ave.

Local artists and bands will contend to represent B.C. at the 35th annual IBC in Memphis, Tennessee in January 2019.

The Beale Street experience brings musicians, bands and fans together to enjoy and compete for recognition as the top blues acts in the world.

In the solo/duo category, the Blue Hearts from Victoria will duke it out against Noah Poirier from Mission.

In the band category, three Maple Ridge bands are fighting for the right: James Buddy Rogers, the Hell’s Gate Blues Band, and the James Thorhaug Band.

Gate entrance is by donation. Visit fvblues.com or aldergrovefair.ca for more information.