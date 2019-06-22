Fraser Valley author launches second crime novel

Seamus Heffernan releases his second novel, Ten Grand, with a launch party on June 27 in Abbotsford. (I Am John Yoo Photography)

Just over a year since his debut novel was released to critical acclaim, crime author Seamus Heffernan’s second novel, Ten Grand, will be officially launched on Thursday, June 27 in Abbotsford.

The launch party and question-and-answer session runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kariton Art Gallery, 2387 Ware St.

Ten Grand sees the return of Thaddeus Grayle, an American private eye working in London, England.

The book picks up about a year from the events of Napalm Hearts, where Grayle is happily making a living with the far less dangerous work of insurance investigations and background checks.

However, a baffling new case with a potentially huge payday will tempt him out of his quiet – and safe – new life.

Ten Grand sees Grayle investigate the disappearance of a wealthy London banker whose sudden departure has left his family devastated and the police stymied.

In the midst of this, the detective must also navigate a dangerous crisis left behind by an old friend, one that has truly dire consequences for all involved.

Heffernan is confident that previous readers will enjoy this new novel, even if it may not be exactly what they expect.

“I’ve been asked if this book is similar to Napalm Hearts, and the short answer is yes,” he said.

“The style is still short and punchy, there’s lots of rat-a-tat dialogue, and the plot races along. But it’s a much different story. It’s a bit more contemplative, and digs deeper into Thaddeus’s unhappiness and alienation as the mystery unfolds.”

Heffernan said he stress to complete the manuscript came from more than mere contractual obligation.

“There’s always pressure in the writing process,” he said.

“Deadline pressure, obviously, and there’s also the pressure to give people a good story, and frankly, a good time.

“People have been very supportive of the first book, and I want to repay that, even though I’m pretty sure there’s one aspect of this book that people are going to either really love or really hate. I’m definitely curious to see how that plays out.”

The novel is available in paperback and digital download at Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. Copies will also be available at local book stores.

Prior to his writing career, Heffernan worked in education, journalism, marketing and politics. He currently works for a Member of Parliament.

Born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, he has called several places home, including a lengthy stint in London, England.

He currently splits his time between Abbotsford, Mission and Vancouver.