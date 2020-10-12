Fraser Valley artists move group show online due to COVID-19

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society's online show runs for the month of November

Some of the work created by members of the Fraser Valley Watermedia Society. The group is having its first online show, due to the pandemic, for the month of November. (Fraser Valley Watermedia Society)

In the time of COVID, nearly every event seems to have gone virtual, including art exhibitions.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society will be following suit and moving its artwork online for its next show.

The Online Art Show runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30 at fvwatermediasociety.com. Everything in the show will be available to buy.

“During this COVID-19 time, we have been working online and posting artwork on our society website and other social media platforms,” the society’s announcement reads.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of new watermedia paintings by local artists including works done in acrylic, watercolour, mixed media, and pen-and-wash.

Those interested in purchasing a piece of artwork can email fvwatermediasociety@gmail.com and they will be put in contact with the artist.

For further information, including galleries of paintings, visit fvwatermediasociety.com and the society’s Facebook page.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society is a group of nearly 50 artists who have been meeting weekly for meetings, workshops, and other events. For more than 25 years they have presented annual art shows at the Clearbrook Library. They have also exhibited in Abbotsford at The Reach Gallery Museum and the Kariton Art Gallery.

RELATED: Chilliwack children install outdoor art exhibition at Yarrow Pioneer Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress