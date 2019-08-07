Fox Glove, Zan Callison to play free outdoor concert in Cumberland

This Thursday is concert No. 6 in the new Elevate Summer Concert Series – a free community music series held in Village Square in the heart of the Village of Cumberland.

The series is presented by Elevate in partnership with Cumberland Village Works with support from The Waverley Hotel, Riders Pizza and Long & McQuade (Courtenay). The Aug. 8 concert features Fox Glove, with special guest, Zan Callison.

“For all their success, there is still something mysterious about the sound Fox Glove produces. Something a bit darker, a bit edgier, a bit like the flower they were named for, at once poisonous and a source of medicine. You get the feeling that no matter how long you listen, you’ll never be able to figure it out, never be able to understand quite how they do it. But you want to.” -Samantha Macpherson, Rifflandia Magazine

Ethereal harmonies floating amidst cinematic soundscapes, Fox Glove exists somewhere in the realm of inky alt-folk with hints of dream rock. Based in Victoria, this group is known for its diverse voices and range in sound, offering everything from sensuous melancholic ballads to spellbindingly strident anthems.

A crowd favourite in the B.C. music scene, Fox Glove annually headlines the famed Alix Goolden Hall in Victoria, selling out the 800-seat theatre with their self-produced LOVE IN – an immersive assembly of music, art, community and collaboration. With performances across the country, multiple festival appearances and the release of their first full-length album, Jessie, 2019 is proving to be a catalyst year for this captivating group. Often drawing comparisons to Joseph and The Staves, Fox Glove delivers passion, potency, and a mesmeric live performance that will leave you forever changed.

Originally hailing from the east coast of Turtle Island, Zan is now incredibly grateful to be living on the lands of the K’omoks First Nation. She learned how to play a few chords on the guitar as a teenager, and now feels incredibly privileged to be able to use music not only as a means of emotional catharsis, but also as a way to express her concern over the many injustices that exist in the world. Ultimately, Zan believes that with kindness, we can all change the world as we know it, one small act at a time.

Music starts at 7 p.m. and runs till 9:30. Bring a blanket, pack and picnic and round up your favourite musical friends for a night of sweet music!