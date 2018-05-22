Fourth annual Nanaimo Idol talent competition comes to the Queen’s

Deadline for contestants to register is May 29 at midnight

Nanaimo Idol live auditions come to the Queen’s on May 30 at 7 p.m. (Graphic courtesy Indie Entertainment)

Nanaimo’s amateur singers are getting the chance to compete for “all of the things that you need to be a strong vocalist, to promote yourself and to start gigging.”

That’s according to Sydney Needham, manager of Indie Entertainment’s Nanaimo Idol talent competition. The contest is entering its fourth year and Needham has been there since the beginning.

The concert kicks off with live auditions at the Queen’s on May 30. This is a change from last year, when contestants applied online.

“People who are really serious are going to make the effort to get up the courage to perform live and to audition live,” Needham explained.

“We’re really looking for people who are serious about furthering their vocals as a craft and also as a career and who are going to be able to put in the work and the time and really make something of it.”

Those who move on will perform in two more rounds on June 13 and 27, with quarterfinals being held on July 11. Finals take place on July 22 during Bathtub weekend celebrations.

This year’s judges’ panel includes Indie Entertainment and West Coast Vocal Academy owner Jona Kristinsson and producer and Swollen Member Rob the Viking.

The main prize package includes the writing and recording of an original song with Kristinsson at Rob the Viking’s Chamber studio and a photo shoot. They will also have opportunities to perform with Indie Entertainment act.

“It’s cool to win money and it’s cool to win swag, but it’s even cooler to get to sing on stage all the time and perform and do what you love,” Needham said.

Past winner Breanna Nixon is now a part of Indie’s First Ladies of Country, a theatre show that showcases women in country music across the eras. Needham said it’s gratifying to see Nanaimo Idol winners continue to follow a musical career trajectory.

She said the all-ages competition is being judged “based completely on talent” and encourages those who may be hesitant to give it a shot.

“A live audition can be intimidating, but regretting not doing it is such a worse feeling than the nervousness that you feel before you get on stage,” she said.

“And it is such a supportive room of people. We found in the past that every contestant feels exactly the same way and they bond over it instantly and they really cheer each other on.”

