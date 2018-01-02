Fourbidden Jazz Quartet comes to downtown Courtenay

The Georgia Straight Jazz Society heads into 2018 with a new quartet line-up for Thursday Night Jazz.

Although the players are well known to regular jazz fans in Comox Valley, this is a first appearance for Fourbidden – a combo resulting from a one-year residency at the Forbidden Brewery in Courtenay where the combo plays each Friday evening.

This quartet features Michael Schwarz on reeds, Paulo Gagnon on keys, Graham Edwards on bass and Bill Street on percussion.

The band has developed its distinct style, which features several original compositions by both Grahame and Paulo. Fridays have witnessed an ever-increasing audience, who report very good things about this real Courtenay Combo.

The band will feature well-known songs, presented in its most personal style that suits the sophisticated jazz that it has adopted. Those jazz fans who enjoy the MJQ, will be pleased to hear gentle jazz played in a manner of compulsive swing that remains in the mind long after the gig.

The show will feature Michael extending his very free form of interpretation for those who enjoy the aspects of truly modern jazz, and bass work by Grahame that is reflective of today’s bass masters.

The band will also include a surprise guest vocalist.

For more information about the forthcoming 20+ shows during the remainder of this performance year, please visit the GSJS web site and select the calendar tab.

Admission for this show is $10 for members, $12 for non-members.