Four Seasons theatre returns with annual spring show

Four Seasons Musical Theatre's production of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat hits the stage May 18 to 26 at the North Douglas Pentecostal Church. (Contributed photo)

The cast and crew at Four Seasons Musical Theatre are getting a rare opportunity this month.

The West Shore-based company is paying homage to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which hits the stage beginning May 18. The theatre is one of a select few that will be putting on the show as part of its 50th anniversary.

“We were happy and pleased to get it and be a part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Joseph,” said Nathan Black, a member of the board of directors for Four Seasons. “It’s unique in the sense that anyone who performs it this year will be able to say ‘yes, we performed it during the 50th anniversary of Joseph.’ It’s exciting.”

Sign up now to audition for @fsmtheatre's spring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Auditions will be held on Thursday January 18th, Saturday January 20th, and Sunday January 21st. For full details, visit fsmtheatre.ca! #yyjarts #yyjevents #westshore pic.twitter.com/7xPmkgzV2Z — West Shore Arts Council (@WestShoreArts) January 1, 2018

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colours.

With lyrics originally by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the story is told entirely through song with the help of a main character narrator that follows Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

With a cast of 39, 31 members of the production, creative team and crew and a seven-person orchestra, the show is shaping up to be the largest the theatre has put on.

“If they’ve never seen it before, they’re going to fall in love with it. The fun, the humour, the story and of course the voices,” Black said. “It literally transports you to another place and time. It’s one of the greatest musicals for family.”

The cast have been rehearsing for the past three and a half months and are excited to finally hit the stage.

For Jessica Paxman, who plays Mrs. Potiphar, the show is particularly special as it’s the first time both her and her nine-year-old son Hayden will be performing together.

“That’s been really fun getting to do this whole thing with him. He’s been loving it too,” she said, noting Hayden is part of the children’s chorus.

“I just hope people come and have a lot of fun. Joseph is one of those shows that a lot of people, even people who don’t know musicals, will know Joseph. It’s such a classic Andrew Lloyd Webber show.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs May 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and May 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. at the North Douglas Pentecostal Church (675 Jolly Pl.) Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for children 12 and under, and $60 for a family.

For more information or tickets vist fsmtheatre.ca.

