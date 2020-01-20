Four rock supergroups to play Abbotsford Centre this summer

The Tea Party join Big Wreck, Headstones and Moist at a concert on June 27 at Abbotsford Centre. (Photo by Francesca Ludikar)

Four Canadian rock groups come to Abbotsford this summer as part of a nation-wide tour.

Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party will play the Abbotsford Centre at 7:30 p.m on June 27 for the second stop in their Saints and Sinners Tour.

“Every night in every city will be an amazing experience and that definitely goes for the bands too. We’ve been on festivals and tours together over the years, but this unique shared bill with all four acts in a different order every night is going to be killer,” said David Usher of Moist in a press release.

“It’s going to be so much fun getting out there with these guys every night. That’s a lot of hits, and a lot of rock n’ roll. What a show… it’s going to be a big summer,” said Big Wreck front man Ian Thornley.

Big Wreck burst onto the scene in 1997 with their debut album In Loving Memory Of …, including the hit singles That Song, Blown Wide Open and The Oaf.

Following a hiatus from 2002-10, the band returned the following years with the top single Albatross and the album of the same name.

Big Wreck released their sixth album – …but for the sun – in 2019.

Headstones has been spreading the rock ‘n’ roll gospel since 1987. Fronted by Hugh Dillon—now enjoying acclaim as an actor as well—the band added to its body of work with 2019’s PeopleSkills, its fourth album since returning to active duty in 2013.

Moist’s multi-platinum-selling albums in the 1990s includes hits such as Push, Silver and Resurrection.

Following a break in 2000, when singer David Usher embarked on a successful solo career, Moist reunited and released Glory Under Dangerous Skies in 2014, which included the chart-topping hits Mechanical and Black Roses.

Original bassist Jeff Pearce rejoined in 2019 for a sold-out national tour marking the 25th anniversary of Moist’s debut album, Silver.

The Tea Party has a career spanning 30 years and nine major-label releases. Much of the band’s success can be attributed to their larger-than-life stage presence.

The Black River EP is the first record from The Tea Party since 2014’s The Ocean at the End.

Tickets for the Abbotsford show go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $40.95 to $80.95 and re available at ticketmaster.ca.