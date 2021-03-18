Four of Surrey’s ‘major events’ go online this year, one cancelled

Surrey parks employee Dustin De Jongh holds a variety of plants as part of a promotion for the city’s Party for the Planet festival, an online-only event set for April 22. (submitted photo)

Four of Surrey’s annual “major events” will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled for 2021.

The city’s International Children’s Festival is postponed until 2022, according to a post on the website for the springtime event, and it’s still too early to determine whether a physical event will be planned for November’s Surrey Tree Lighting Festival.

For now, online-only events are planned for Party for the Planet, Canada Day and Fusion Festival, according to Tanya Wenngatz, Surrey’s special events marketing co-ordinator.

“For the time-being, as of right now, our events will be held virtually only,” Wenngatz told the Now-Leader.

“With the tree lighting festival, that’s still be determined, exactly how it will be done,” she added. “We will have a virtual component to tree lighting, and honestly we’re hoping for some sort of physical event for that one, but it’s just too early to say at this time.”

Surrey’s “Major City Events” are detailed online at surrey.ca/news-events/events/major-annual-city-events.

Last April, the Earth Day celebration Party for the Planet was cancelled only a few weeks after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

This year, the event will be held virtually for the first time, on Thursday, April 22, starting at 5 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Details about the event, presented by TD Bank Group, were announced on Thursday morning (March 18).

The broadcast will feature “environmental education for all ages through virtual workshops, informational videos about Surrey’s sustainable initiatives, music, dance, children’s performances, and Indigenous programming,” says a news release.

“The livestream will include a yoga workshop, interactive gardening tips and an Earth Day scavenger hunt. This year’s performers include The Zolas, Andrea Menard, IAMTHELIVING and Teon Gibbs, Glass Forest, Wild Moccasin Dancers and Bobs & Lolo.”

Look for more details and links to the broadcast at surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

The event will also kick off Surrey’s Love Where You Live initiative, “encouraging residents to take part in neighbourhood cleanups and other activities to help keep their city clean and beautiful.”

Mayor Doug McCallum describes Party for the Planet as “Surrey’s premier event celebrating nature and raising awareness of how to better care for our environment.

“Not only is there plenty of fun and entertainment, but Party for the Planet also helps shine a light on the climate change emergency,” McCallum said in a news release. “This annual event aligns with Council’s commitment to keep Surrey as a leader of green initiatives and programs in Canada.”

Party for the Planet will offer limited free craft and gardening kits to viewers, encouraging residents to share photos for a chance to win prizes.

Starting March 31, residents can pick up free Downtown Surrey BIA environment-themed kids craft kits from Central City Shopping Centre, and native pollinator gardening kits from 99 Nursery and Florist.

Party for Planet will also mark the launch of another tree sale. Six such events are planned by the city this spring, offering payment and pickup of discounted $20 trees, paid for online through the City’s MYSURREY account and later picked up at Surrey Operations Centre.

