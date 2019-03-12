Founder, Dan Kirk, featured poet at this month’s Red Tree Poetry session in Cumberland

The next Red Tree Poetry at The Abbey will be Sunday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

Dan Kirk and Ed Varney (seen here at a reading at Fanny Bay Community Hall) are working on an anthology of Comox Valley poetry. Photo supplied

The next Red Tree Poetry at The Abbey will be Sunday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

The featured poet this month is Red Tree founder and Cascadia Poetry Festival’s, Dan Kirk.

Dan has read at the Cascadia Poetry Festival, 15 Minutes of Infamy in Nanaimo, Words on Fire in Port Alberni, QUAC in Qualicum and other venues around B.C. He is currently working on an anthology of Comox Valley poetry with Ed Varney. As is the custom, an open mike will precede the featured poet with an eclectic mix of local poets; some you might be familiar with, some might be a pleasant surprise, and some might be both.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Dan lived on Cortes Island before making Courtenay his home. Dan has made his living as a crane operator, a boomer, a towboater, an oyster farmer, a silvicultural contractor, a Zamboni driver and most recently as a high school teacher. He and his wife, artist Lisa Kirk, raised their now adult children on Cortes and in Courtenay.

This monthly event, Red Tree Poetry at The Abbey, and the venue are casual and welcoming. Arrive around 6:45 to sign up for the open mike. The Abbey is located at 2689 Penrith in Cumberland.

With the relocation of Red Tree Poetry to Cumberland and the last two years of the Cascadia Poetry Festival (featuring poets from around the Cascadia Bio-region), Cumberland is becoming a hub for poetry and other arts.

Bring a poem (or three), a friend (or two), or just come along on an artist’s date with yourself and meet those folks like you, that like to be stirred by words and the music they make.