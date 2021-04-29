Fort Langley Jazz Festival changes date from July to September amid COVID concerns

Tickets will be available at the end of May, when the festival announces the headlining artists

To mark the occasion of International Jazz Day on Friday, April 30, the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is announcing its decision to move this year’s festival from July to September, due to province-wide COVID-19 restrictions from the Provincial Health Officer.

The 2021 festival will be a mix of limited capacity, socially distanced live shows and live streamed events from Sept. 2 to 5.

Tickets for select signature events will be available at the end of May, when the festival announces the headlining artists for 2021.

The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival has also announced that Odlum Brown Limited has signed a multi-year agreement as Title Sponsor of the annual summer festival. Going forward, the festival will be known as the Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

Karen Zukas, co-founder and executive director of the festival, said having been involved with the festival as a sponsor since 2019, this partnership will help further develop and support the festival.

“It’s another exciting milestone in the growth of our festival,” added Zukas. “The continued support from Odlum Brown Limited demonstrates the strength of our shared commitment to the festival.”

READ MORE: Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival celebrates local visual mediums with online art walk

As one of BC’s most respected investment firms, Odlum Brown Limited has been committed to supporting the communities where their clients and team members live and work for almost 100 years.

Paul Donaldson, Odlum Brown Branch Manager, said community involvement is a foundation of community growth and it is at the root of our corporate culture.”

“The festival brings the community together to celebrate music and art,” he added. “We wanted to continue to show our support for this iconic and unique festival and are so proud to be the title sponsor.”

More information can be found at www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove Star