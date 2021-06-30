Fort Langley Artist Group picks their favourites

Artist's choice gallery is online now until July 31 with works up for sale

Painting of a Red-winged Blackbird is part of Fort Langley Artist Group’s online artist choice exhibition. (Special to The Star)

The Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) is presenting a new virtual show titled Artist’s Choice, on now until July 31.

Member Gabrielle Strauss is inviting people to check out the work online, which range from paintings of birds to people – anything goes this time around.

“Although theme shows can be very inspiring and push FLAG members to try something different, it is also refreshing to unveil new works specifically chosen for this online show that follow no particular theme,” Strauss noted.

Established in 1993, FLAG is a collection of artists residing in the Township of Langley who are dedicated to their own art and to the promotion of the arts in their community.

They currently have more than 12 members and hold various exhibitions throughout the year.

“See something you like? Want to make a purchase or receive more information?” Strauss asked. “Contact Robin at 604-856-1984 or send an email to artrobin@shaw.ca”

READ MORE: Artist group invites spectators to take a closer look

People can view and order artwork from Langley painters on their website and social media platforms.

People can visit www.facebook.com/fortlangleyartistsgroup or www.instagram.com/flagfortlangleyartistsgroup for more.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove Star