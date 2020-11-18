Fort Langley Artist Group encourages support for local art this season

Virtual Christmas market featuring a variety of styles and subjects runs until Dec. 15

Fort Langley Artist Group (FLAG) is holding a virtual Christmas market in hopes to make holiday shopping easier and more localized this season.

FLAG member Gabrielle Strauss, said all artwork is original and ranges from $200 to much less.

“It is the season to treat yourself, or that special someone, with a gift of original art,” Strauss said. “It is a safe way to shop and new inventory will be added throughout the month-long sale, so visit often.”

The market runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

Shipping costs are extra if local pick-up or delivery is not feasible.

To purchase, call Robin 604-856-1984 or send an email to artrobin@shaw.ca.

Items can be found on social media at http://www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com and on their website at www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com.

Founded in 1993, FLAG is a group made up of both established and emerging artists who works in a variety of media and styles and reside in Township of Langley.

“Stay safe, support the arts, and shop locally from home during this trying time of COVID-19,” Strauss added.

Artwork ranges from 6.6 acrylic to oil paintings and even watercolour.

Some are holiday-themed while scenes of nature and even Langley landmarks are up for sale.

