Fort Gallery showcases isolation with new exhibition of works created during COVID

Fort Gallery is featuring isolation-themed works created during COVID-19. (Joy Kinna/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Fort Gallery is featuring isolation-themed works created during COVID-19. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Fort Gallery presents Together Alone, a group exhibition exploring the impacts of quarantine and isolation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people tentatively emerged from quarantine, the Fort Gallery invited artists to consider themes of connection, community isolation and the innovative ways to find ‘togetherness” while being physically alone.

The community responded enthusiastically.

This exhibition features thirty emerging and established artists from Langley and beyond presenting photographs, drawings, paintings and sculpture.

As many have spent the last months finding ways to connect even while physically isolated, the artists included in this exhibition have taken refuge in their creative practices as a way to cope with and understand our changing reality.

Some artists use the language of abstraction to describe the complex dynamics of the inner life during this time.

Other artists explore the ways that nature has provided an important refuge and escape from the monotonous four walls of of homes.

Still others, through drawings, paintings and photographs of the human figure, consider the ways that the world is re-thinking what it means to connect and be together.

Resonances of loneliness, solitude, distance and connect echo through the works in this diverse exhibition.

Together Alone runs from Friday, July 17 until August 16 at the Fort Gallery.

The gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd.

Due to social distancing measures, short artist talks will be posted on the gallery’s social media throughout the run of the exhibition.

People can find out more at http://www.fortgallery.ca.

