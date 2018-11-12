Fort Gallery exhibit touches on climate change

Murmuration runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Fort Gallery

The Fort Gallery’s Murmuration exhibit is created from branches and leaves. Courtesy Bill Beatty

Flocks of birds are the inspiration behind the upcoming Fort Gallery exhibition titled Murmuration that opens on Nov. 14.

A murmuration pattern is best known from the flocks of starlings who move swiftly into changing patterns.

The Fort Gallery’s Murmuration is a series of tiny, cryptic, boat-like forms created from branches and leaves that swirl through the installation by artists Erica Grimm, Zuzana Vasko, and Emily Arnett.

The display is made of bent branch boats called coracles which are woven with sage branches, skinned with hog gut and bound with notes of cryptic text.

The notes have quotes from a range of writers who address inter-species commonalities in light of climate change.

Murmuration is open from Nov. 14 to Dec. 9, with an opening reception on Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Fort Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd.