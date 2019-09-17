Former VIU visual arts professor presents exhibition at school’s View Gallery

Artist Robin Field is presenting an exhibition at VIU’s View Gallery inspired by what he learned during his 32 years as a visual arts professor at the school.

Field said working with students and changing technologies continues to inspire him and influence his practice. He said it’s nice to return to the View Gallery to share his work with the students.

Field describes his current show, INformed, as “a survey of the explorations I have made over the last 40 years.”

“I taught art and design and computer graphics, painting, a bit of everything,” he said. “And so that’s why I’m still interested in all kinds of different materials, different media, and just exploring what you can do.”

WHAT’S ON … INformed by Robin Field continues at the View Gallery, VIU Bldg. 330, until Nov. 1.

