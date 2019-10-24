Former Parksville funk rocker returns to Errington Hall

Courtesy of Raincity - Former Parksville resident and vocalist Claire Twiddy and musical counterpart Kylar Chan rock out on stage together. The two are members of Raincity, a funk-rock band based out of East Vancouver that’s coming to the Errington Hall on Oct. 26.

Former Parksville resident and up-and-coming vocalist Clare Twiddy has been making waves in the Lower Mainland’s funk rock scene, and now friends and family have an opportunity to see her perform on home turf.

The East Vancouver-based funk rocker will be playing with her band, Raincity, at the Errington Hall on Oct. 26.

The closest she’s come to performing with Raincity in Parksville Qualicum Beach was a small show in Nanaimo, and Twiddy is excited for the chance to show hometown folks what she’s made of.

“I’m excited to see the people that come out. I know that a lot of people are coming out and I think it’s going to be a good time,” said Twiddy.

“I love Vancouver, but I also love coming back home to see everyone. We’re really excited to put on a special show with the whole works.”

Raincity will play shows in Victoria and Nanaimo before arriving in Errington for the annual all-ages Halloween dance. The Errington Hall holds a special place in her heart.

“My grandparents actually met at a dance at the Errington Hall, which I just found out. So that’s really cute,” said Twiddy.

Aside from that, she’s appreciative of the space itself and the opportunity to really wow the crowd with a filled-out performance.

“It’s a really set-up venue. So I’m a little bit more excited to go there, and be able to put on a real show with lights and the whole nine yards. We definitely do a lot of theatrical stuff with our sets… so it’ll be a little bit more fun being on a real stage to a bigger audience and in a bigger venue.”

Asked if she’s seen some changes in Parksville over the years, she says she’s optimistic about the evolution of its musical scene and the creation of a younger audience.

“It’s definitely becoming more young and hip, and so I think coming back to it we might see a little bit of a spike in involvement, because there is a younger crowd there now,” said Twiddy.

“I think it is growing, but it’s just taking its time, because the B.C. music scene in general is not quite up to speed in comparison to some places in the world. It’s slowly getting there – it’s in the right direction, but it’s taking its time for sure.”

Raincity is composed of Claire Twiddy on vocals, Kaylar Chan on saxophone, Ryley Kirkpatrick on guitar, Sheldon D’Eith on drums and Ginger Chen on bass.

They’ve been at the top of their game lately – releasing their debut album Stuck on Replay at a sold out Vancouver show at the Wise Hall. The album recording was supported with funding by Creative BC, and the band has made it into CBC Searchlight’s Top 100 list of 2018, among other accolades.

Recently, the band was booked for their biggest gig yet – a show at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom, opening for legendary Canadian funk-rockers Five Alarm Funk on Dec. 26. For those interested in keeping up with the band’s movements, they’ll be releasing a music video this coming November, and will have new music coming out in 2020.

Doors for the show are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Cranky Dog Music, Heaven on Earth and the Errington Store. Youth ages six to 12 pay $5 at the door, and those under six get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased online by heading to https://ErringtonHall.Tickit.ca.