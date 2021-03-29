Former paramedic finds therapy in art

Aspiring artist and photographer Cathi Gimse was happy to donate art to her hometown team, the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Over the last year, Gimse has found that taking up art and photography has helped her deal with COVID-19 and treat her depression. As a former paramedic, Gimse said she empathizes with all the healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, as well as all the businesses and sports which have been impacted by it, especially the Wranglers.

“I was so happy to donate to them, they’re all talented kids,” Gimse said.

Gimse donated two pieces to the Wrangler’s secret bid art auction, one painting and one photograph. She was apprehensive to do so as she has no formal training in art.

The painting Lillies of the Valley is a simple but striking piece making strong use of green and white. Daisy, meanwhile, is a close-up picture that captures its namesake wonderfully. Both were created by Gimse over the past year.

“I have loved photography and artwork since childhood but stopped in my early teen years and didn’t rediscover the fun and joy I had for it until this past year. Since moving to the Cariboo in 2016, I have been exploring the incredible country in which I live. The beauty of 100 Mile and the surrounding area astounds me daily and I am grateful to be able to live and be in it every day,” Gimse said.

When she looks at her art, Gimse said it transports her to the happy memories she had while making it. She encourages everyone in the community to find something they love to do as their own form of personal therapy.

Lillies of the Valley is currently on display at RE/MAX while Daisy is at Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty, both with starting bids of $25.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Uptown Brewing, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andre’s Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

