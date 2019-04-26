Former Maple Ridge couple bring musical talent to Oceanside Concert Band

The Central Vancouver Island area is home to many artists, including musicians, and the Parksville Qualicum Beach communities are the home base for the Oceanside Concert Band, where 35 of these musicians perform their music.

The band members tend to be well experienced and talented musicians who have been working and performing for years, creating a solid sound that audiences have enjoyed year after year.

Ed and Laurie Dumas retired from their professions in Maple Ridge, and chose to live in Parksville. Parksville holds many wonderful memories for Laurie from her childhood, and the couple loves the community, the environment, and the people of the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Ed retired from teaching music in the public school system, both elementary and secondary students, and both Laurie and Ed have been musicians for most of their lives. Ed is a trumpet player and was also the music director and conductor of the Maple Ridge Community Band for 25 years, while Laurie was not only the principal flute player, but also the organizer and coordinator for most of the MRCB performances over those years.

Ed and Laurie bring rich musical talent to the Oceanside Concert Band as they joined the band in the spring of 2018. In that short time, they have been welcomed as friends and fellow artists by the Band members.

The Oceanside Concert Band, led by director Dr. Paul Rathke, will perform a rich blend of varying musical genres for the community on April 28 in the Knox United Church, starting at 2:30 p.m. All of the talented musicians of the band, now including Ed and Laurie, are looking forward to welcome audience members for an afternoon of beautiful music, in a beautiful setting.

NEWS staff, submitted

