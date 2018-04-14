Foodies find your fill in the Okanagan

Need a place to eat this weekend? We've got you covered

Travelling around the Okanagan this weekend? Or looking to expand your pallet?

The Okanagan Shuswap has a trove of fabulous food, just waiting for you to sample.

The Little Tokyo Ramen Trailer

This travelling ramen shop will have you chasing delicious homemade ramen noodles. Beer and ramen pair well together at the Kettle River Brewing Co. at 731 Baillie Avenue. Stay updated on the ramen trailer’s location through its Facebook page as it frequents different locations in Kelowna. We recommend a bowl with a bit of spice.

Kal’s Naan Stop

Passing through Vernon? Stop in at Kal’s Naan Stop on your way through town on 32nd Street. We recommend the butter chicken, which is featured every Friday.

The Shuswap Pie Company

If you’re not craving ramen, or a taste of India, this might be the place for you. Every pie is delicious at The Shuswap Pie Company on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm, which is why it’s always busy come lunchtime. We recommend the Sausage, Apple and Sage Pie, which you can purchase frozen to take home for dinner.

The Train Station Pub

A new beer is on tap at The Train Station Pub, located in Kelowna on Ellis Street. Check out the Red Bird IPA or sample some of the appetizers which go hand in hand with the beer.

