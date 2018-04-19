Food vendors, sponsors wanted for Children’s Fest

The Salmon Arm Children's Festival is fast approaching and some coveted food vendor space has opened up.

The July 1 event sees approximately 5,000 people through the gates and provides a great opportunity for groups looking to fundraise through food sales.

The Salmon Arm Children’s Festival Society is inviting applications for some new food vendors to join the existing roster of offerings. Applicants do need to meet Interior Health Food Safe Regulations and have a food permit to operate for the day. The goal is to offer a variety of food options to festival participants and will select vendors offering complimentary or unique food items. Current food roster includes pizza, hot dogs and smokies, bannock, chocolate milk and ice cream, water and frozen treats.

All food vendors must be self-contained and provide their own equipment, be set-up and ready to go for 9:45 a.m. and stay on-site until festival close at 3 p.m.

The festival is also accepting activity sponsors: art, sport, theatre, robotics story-telling, scavenger hunts and more. If you have a creative idea that you think would be fun for kids, is free and non-religious, get in touch with festival before May 15.