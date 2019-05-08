Food Truck Festival comes to civic plaza in Abbotsford

More than 20 trucks on hand for event on Saturday, May 11

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival returns to civic plaza in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 11. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival comes to Abbotsford on Saturday, May 11.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at civic plaza (in the area of Trethewey Street and South Fraser Way).

It features more than 20 food trucks selling fare such as grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, donairs, poutine, and Indian, Italian and Malaysian food.

The festival also includes face painting, roaming entertainment and an artisan market.

Abbotsford is one of seven locations hosting the Food Truck Festival this spring.

Admission is free. Visit greatervanfoodtruckfest.com for more information.

