Food for Thought by young filmmakers screening

CVAG is currently accepting applications for the next Youth Media Project, which will start next September. Photo submitted

Film for Thought a cinematic event created by local youth in the basement of the Comox Valley Art Gallery, will screen at the Rotary Hall at the Florence Filberg Centre April 13.

The screening features the work of nine youth who participated in CVAG’s Youth Media Project for the past 13 weeks. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening will start at 7 p.m.

“Through the YMP project, youth create films that speak to the issues that really matter to them and then go work with small sustainable businesses or not for profits that are addressing those very issues in an interesting way,” explains Krista Tupper, team leader of the project.

“The result is that the youth start to recognize that their voices really matter and that they really can influence the world around them in a significant way.”

Film for Thought features both the personal films from each of the nine youth participants as well as projects the that they have done for a variety of community organizations. These organizations include the Comox Valley Head Injury Society, Project Watershed, the Black Creek Community Association and Aids Vancouver Island, among many others.

“I think the YMP program is perfect for today’s life and times. Connecting into the world of digital media that we are already immersed in every day. It truly is a unique and wonderful experience being the creator instead of the consumer,” says Yaffa Ibrahim, one of the project’s participants.

The Youth Media Project is an initiative funded by Service Canada to provide training and skills in video production for young people ages 16 to 30, allowing them to open doors to a variety of career and life opportunities. This will be the fifth year of the program.

To be eligible for the program, participants have to be interested in art and video, between the ages of 16 and 30, not attending school full time, not on Employment Insurance and legally entitled to work in Canada. Participants will be paid minimum wage for 30 hours per week if accepted.

CVAG is currently accepting applications for the next Youth Media Project, which will start next September. The program is also an Equity employer, so people of all genders, races and backgrounds are welcome to apply. To apply, send an e-mail to Krista Tupper at Krista.cvagymp@gmail.com or drop a letter of application off to CVAG, located at 580 Duncan Avenue. For details, call 250-338-6211.

The application letter should describe the applicant’s reasons for applying, work and school experience, and how this program would help further their future endeavours. The deadline for applications is September 5th, 2018.

There will be an information session in August so that those interested can have further details on the program. Extra details on the program can be found on the CVAG Youth Media Project Facebook page in the future.