Folk-rock musician Greg Drummond live at Tractorgrease in Chilliwack

Greg Drummond and his band will be in Chilliwack at Tractorgrease this weekend performing some brand new songs

Straddling the genres of Canadiana and folk rock, Greg Drummond employs the penetrating warmth of electric guitars, horns, and layers of synthesizers to expand sonic barriers and carve out a sound that is uniquely his own.

In his sophomore record, “Drive” (2015), Drummond embarks on a compelling exploration through the themes of redemption, companionship, struggle and perseverance, with dynamic instrumentation that transports the audience through the majestic, ambient expanse of B.C.’s wilderness, to the thumping pulse of a wharf pub on the coast of Newfoundland.

Since his debut release in 2011, Greg’s music has garnered acclaim and continued support from the industry, including: CBC Searchlight Top 10, FACTOR Canada, The Peak Performance Project Top 20, and The Shore 104.3FM Best of BC Award.

Growing up on the West Coast of B.C., Drummond has always drawn inspiration from the outdoors and the experience of life as he moves through them.

Greg Drummond performs on Sunday, July 14 at Tractorgrease Café (48710 Chilliwack Lake Rd.) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at eventbrite.ca.

