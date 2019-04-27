Folk ‘n Fiddle Fest announce lineup for summer Sidney concerts

West My Friend, from Victoria, who will be one of the main main performances at the festival. (Courtesy of Folk ‘n Fiddle Festival)

Folk ‘n Fiddle Festival has announced its lineup for this summer’s big music event in Sidney.

The three-day event runs from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2 and organizers hope more than 1,000 people will enjoy the music and activities on offer.

Headliners booked for the festival include Darol Anger & Mike Marshall, Coco Love Alcorn, Alex Wells, Electric Timber Co., Del Rey, Daniel Lapp with Stephanie Cadman & Adrian Dolan, Tiller’s Folly, The Wilds, Troy MacGillivray, Wesley Hardisty and Denis Donnelly.

The main festival shows take place at the Mary Winspear Centre, kicking off with a Gala Concert on Friday night featuring Californians Darol Anger and Mike Marshall, and Victoria band West My Friend.

As well as multiple gigs, organizers say workshops and talks for all abilities and ages will be provided. The festival is described as family-friendly and other attractions include an all-ages interactive exploration room, local artisan vendors and food trucks.

“Our focus for this is a community-oriented festival with an emphasis on education, cultural inclusiveness, and fostering local musicians of all ages,” organizers wrote in a press release.

Leading up to the festival, ArtSea Gallery hosts local resident Tim Rogers’ photography exhibition “Straitscapes,” May 24 to May 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many of the activities scheduled will be free, with some coffee shops and businesses hosting performances or offering discounts. The Sidney Bandshell will be used for some free community concerts from The Sweet Lowdown, May 30 at 5 p.m. and Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres, May 31 at 5 p.m.

To whet music lovers’ appetites, the Victoria Folk Music Society hosts a preview fundraiser on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Norway House. Performers Daniel Cook, the Victoria School of Irish Dance, Coastline, Eden Oliver (of West My Friend), and Daniel Lapp will feature, in an event costing $7 at the door.

All early bird and preview tickets sold out quickly but general release tickets for the festival are still available at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Ticket prices for the event range from $45 General Pass to $110 VIP Pass. Concessions are available for seniors and youth, with children under 5 going free.

For tickets visit marywinspear.ca or email info@folknfiddle.ca. The festival is still seeking volunteers and interested parties should email volunteers@folknfiddle.ca.

