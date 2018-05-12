Folk musician teams up with Youth on Water

Luke Wallace brings his revolution river songs in support of Skeena Watershed Youth on Water program

Vancouver artist Luke Wallace is bringing his revolution river songs north in support of Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalitions’ Youth on Water program this May.

Luke is touring his new live album Us and using it as a fundraising tool to drive energy and resources to community initiatives like Youth on Water, school garden programs, and groups in the south wanting to protect the Salish Sea.

The evenings will feature stories and videos from past participants as well as music from Luke Wallace and guests.

Youth on Water connects youth to the rivers, community and each other through one to three day programs and river excursions. The program uses river skills like rescue and guiding as vehicles to teach leadership and connection to land, all while building friendships amongst participants.

Event details:

May 17 – Smithers – Old Church – 7 p.m.

May 18 – Hazelton – Kispiox Valley Hall – 7 p.m.

May 19 – Terrace – Elk’s Hall – 7 p.m.

All events are $10 at the door and are drug and alcohol free.