Folk band Early Spirit returns to Tractorgrease in Chilliwack

Four-piece Vancouver band comes back with new songs from upcoming second album

After playing to a full house in December, Vancouver folk band Early Spirit is coming back to Tractorgrease in Chilliwack on March 21.

Featuring Jay Knutson (Spirit of the West, Hart-Rouge, Connie Kaldor), Ben Kelly (Carmanah, Fish & Bird), Gabriel Dubreuil, and Will Chernoff, the band returns to B.C. after touring in the Yukon, northern British Columbia and Manitoba.

The month of February was a whirlwind of activity for the band, including a 13-date tour of northwestern Canada with stops in Inuvik, Whitehorse, Atlin, and Dawson City.

With their mix of fiddle tunes and songs in both English and French, they were also a mainstay at Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Early Spirit recently started to work on a second album for release in 2021 and will tour in Québec and Ontario this summer. At Tractorgrease, the band will play several new songs for the first time as they shift from touring to recording.

Expect a full house after the band’s recent warm reception at the venue. The folks at Tractorgrease, which serves dinner and drinks, recommend securing tickets online or by phone at 604-858-3814.

Early Spirit performs on Saturday. March 21 at 7 p.m. at Tractorgrease Café (48710 Chilliwack Lake Rd.). Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and are available at eventbrite.ca.

