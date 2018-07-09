Floral artwork wanted for new exhibit

The Abbotsford Arts Council is seeking submissions from artists who enjoy making art with flowers.

The arts council hosts the Say It with Flowers exhibit from Aug. 11 to Sept. 12 at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.), with the opening reception on Aug. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to create floral art using diverse styles and mediums – sculpture, metalwork, textiles, glass, painting, drawing, photography, print media, mixed media and even floral arrangement.

The only criteria is that flowers are the subject matter.

When an artist’s piece is purchased at the show, it is immediately taken off the wall and given to the buyer. Half of the proceeds go directly to the artist.

Prices will be $25, $50, $75 or $100.

Submissions are being accepted until July 15, and application forms are available online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com under “get involved” and then “open calls.”