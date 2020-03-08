Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

A regular favourite among roots and bluegrass music lovers, the Slocan Ramblers will be performing once more in Salmon Arm this month.

The band has been playing together for nearly a decade with its members first meeting in music school in Toronto. Made up of Adrian Gross on mandolin, Darryl Poulsen on guitar, Alastair Whitehead on bass and Frank Evans on banjo, the group’s first album was nominated for a Juno in 2019 for the Traditional Roots Album of the Year award.

The Ramblers will be performing at The Nexus at First on March 25 at 7 p.m. This is not their first time playing in Salmon Arm though, having performed at the Roots and Blues Festival in 2015 and various other shows in the area.

